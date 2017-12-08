Rep. Steve King Rips His White Hood Off On Twitter

Iowa Representative Steve King is a white supremacist. There can be no doubt about this; he proves it over and over and over again. The video above is but one example of nearly 100 I was able to find in our video archives.

Still, King keeps up a pretense. He doesn't wear his Grand Wizard robe and hood in public, and he pays lip service to equality even though anyone with half a brain knows he believes white people are the only people who have a right to live in this country and share in its bounty.

So this tweet comes as no surprise to anyone, but it does indicate that in the days of Trump, King and Republicans in general are far more comfortable ripping their hoods off and opening their robes.

Diversity is not our strength. Hungarian Prime Minister Victor Orban, “Mixing cultures will not lead to a higher quality of life but a lower one.” https://t.co/ZlMXzcc87w — Steve King (@SteveKingIA) December 8, 2017

Of course, we all know "cultures" doesn't really mean cultures, since Hungary is a different culture from Iowa farmers, but they both share whiteness. "Cultures" in the eyes of Orban and King means a measure of melanin, not actual...culture.

As the beady eyed slack jawed spawn of whatever has polluted your gene pool, you are Exhibit A why a family tree should fork and culture should be a bouillabaisse of the best of all people, you mentally stunted simian. — Dane (@SeeDaneRun) December 8, 2017

Tell you what, buddy, I will buy your plane ticket if you will agree to move to Hungary and stop mixing with our culture. — The Mercenary (@themercenary) December 8, 2017

Follow up: how big are calves on Hungarian people? — Walt Kowalski (@KowalskisLawn) December 8, 2017

Strength? For more than three decades, Jitender Dubey, has led life-saving research on parasitic diseases that devastate livestock and sicken millions of people around the world.



Will your hateful tweet cure any diseases, Steve King?https://t.co/h03iZgqPcr — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) December 8, 2017

Just be honest and come on out Stevie. We all know who and what you are. pic.twitter.com/uqugPCQPP4

King's views should disqualify him. Is his district really an enclave for the KKK or something else? Whatever it is, he shouldn't be participating in the government of a country which is as diverse as ours, since he clearly thinks diversity is a liability, not an asset.

Now that the robe is open, does he have a swastika tattoo? Let's ask him.