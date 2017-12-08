Rep. Steve King Rips His White Hood Off On Twitter
Iowa Representative Steve King is a white supremacist. There can be no doubt about this; he proves it over and over and over again. The video above is but one example of nearly 100 I was able to find in our video archives.
Still, King keeps up a pretense. He doesn't wear his Grand Wizard robe and hood in public, and he pays lip service to equality even though anyone with half a brain knows he believes white people are the only people who have a right to live in this country and share in its bounty.
So this tweet comes as no surprise to anyone, but it does indicate that in the days of Trump, King and Republicans in general are far more comfortable ripping their hoods off and opening their robes.
Of course, we all know "cultures" doesn't really mean cultures, since Hungary is a different culture from Iowa farmers, but they both share whiteness. "Cultures" in the eyes of Orban and King means a measure of melanin, not actual...culture.
Reaction was swift.
King's views should disqualify him. Is his district really an enclave for the KKK or something else? Whatever it is, he shouldn't be participating in the government of a country which is as diverse as ours, since he clearly thinks diversity is a liability, not an asset.
Now that the robe is open, does he have a swastika tattoo? Let's ask him.
Comments