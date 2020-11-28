KPop Stans Strike Again - This Time Taking Over The #BidenCheated Hashtag

Kpop, short for Korean Pop music, is a worldwide phenomenon of idol culture following musical acts, artists and social media. They are a force and are able to coordindate large scale social media takeovers of hashtags on a scale that no other group has been able to accomplish.
They were credited with completely demolishing Trump's Tulsa Rally in June and they took over the #4MoreYears hashtag on Twitter on Election Day. They even took over the #MillionMAGAMarch hashtag with photos of pancakes!
It appears they struck again on Friday when they took over the #BidenCheated hashtag, flipping the script completely and mocking Trump and his supporters for losing and whining and being general crybabies.
Here are some hilarious ones:
Kpop. Undefeated.