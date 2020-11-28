KPop Stans Strike Again - This Time Taking Over The #BidenCheated Hashtag

Kpop, short for Korean Pop music, is a worldwide phenomenon of idol culture following musical acts, artists and social media. They are a force and are able to coordindate large scale social media takeovers of hashtags on a scale that no other group has been able to accomplish.

They were credited with completely demolishing Trump's Tulsa Rally in June and they took over the #4MoreYears hashtag on Twitter on Election Day. They even took over the #MillionMAGAMarch hashtag with photos of pancakes!

It appears they struck again on Friday when they took over the #BidenCheated hashtag, flipping the script completely and mocking Trump and his supporters for losing and whining and being general crybabies.

Here are some hilarious ones:

Just using the #BidenCheated hashtag so that Trump supporters can see the orange shitgibbon do his little dance.



(sound on 🔊) pic.twitter.com/baAMvcQnMR — 🎅🏻🤶🏻🛷☃️🎄🎁 (@MeMyselfOnline) November 27, 2020

#BidenCheated



It's like when a child loses at a board game and insists the other person cheated because well they're a child pic.twitter.com/Gua7aRL2Ek — Segata Sanshiro the 2nd (@Popetherev28) November 27, 2020

Awe. Trump supporters are mad again that they lost. Come here, sweetie, let us cheer you up.#BidenCheated pic.twitter.com/KyPqyyX4KX — Isabella Steele 💙 (@MsBellaSteele) November 27, 2020

#BidenCheated by getting more legal votes and winning the election.



It's not fair! pic.twitter.com/E9igT90f4Z — James Stewart (@jamespstewart) November 27, 2020

Wait.....I thought Dems were snowflakes???? Why are trumpets crying so much? #BidenCheated pic.twitter.com/Js9FtnkEsg — Amber Moreland (@alienlike57) November 27, 2020

#BidenCheated can’t believe biden won by getting the most votes that’s so unfair 😡 pic.twitter.com/QXXC8kzO66 — hannah (@postcardliv) November 28, 2020

#BidenCheated nah he didnt yall just salty because he won pic.twitter.com/0JprfrZeTD — cunk (@rokazuku) November 27, 2020

#BidenCheated whatever helps you sleep at night i guess❤️ pic.twitter.com/ecn4j0d4NN — linds (@lavishlindi) November 28, 2020

Kpop. Undefeated.