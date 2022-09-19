Oops, He Did It Again! President Biden Says Pandemic Is Over

It's sort of refreshing that the press is politely pointing out an actual gaffe, and not an imaginary one. Via the Washington Post:

President Biden declared the coronavirus pandemic “over,” in apparently off-the-cuff remarks that reflect the growing sentiment that the threat of the virus has receded, even as hundreds of Americans continue to die of covid each day. “We still have a problem with covid,” Biden said on “60 Minutes,” which aired Sunday night. “We’re still doing a lot of work on it … but the pandemic is over.” Biden made the remarks Wednesday during an interview at the auto show in Detroit, referencing the crowds at the event. The annual auto show had not been held since 2019. “If you notice, no one’s wearing masks,” Biden said to CBS News reporter Scott Pelley. “Everybody seems to be in pretty good shape. And so I think it’s changing. And I think this is a perfect example of it.”

Eh. Not that bad, but enough that the media will harp on it. As the story points out:

[...] The disease continues to exact a toll, with more than 30,000 people hospitalized and more than 400 dying each day, according to seven-day averages compiled by The Washington Post.

Which is a lot less than the height of the pandemic, but it ain't nothing. And many of the nurses I follow on Twitter warn that they're running out of pediatric ICU beds on the East Coast.

But the state of emergency declaration expires next month, and Biden is still trying to get additional funding from Congress for vaccines and treatments. And according to the Urban Institute, as many as 15.8 million Americans could lose Medicaid coverage after the government ends its emergency declaration.

Maybe you should be a little more careful when you're talking about this topic, Mr. President.

To be clear, "we strongly recommend masks indoors" = "we know that COVID-19 is airborne, we know it's not mild, we know the pandemic isn't over, but our courage falls short of mandating protections because the loud people will get mad at us if we do." — T. Ryan Gregory (@TRyanGregory) September 18, 2022

The President said: "The pandemic is over. We still have a problem with Covid. We’re still doing a lot of work on it. It’s – but the pandemic is over." He didn't say "Covid doesn't exist" or "we're doing nothing," like many are pretending. He said quite the opposite. — What Biden Has Done (@What46HasDone) September 19, 2022

Saying the pandemic is over, does not refurbish the ventilation in a single school building. 13/ — Gregg Gonsalves (@gregggonsalves) September 19, 2022

And FYI: Here's how to make your own cheap, effective air exchange with anti-viral filters!

Built a Corsi Box!



☑️Box Fan: $21.99

☑️MERV 13 Filter 4 pk: $39.96

☑️Duct Tape: $6.99

✅Filtering COVID virus like crazy: PRICELESS😁



To keep schools functioning, for $70 and 20 mins of time, these should be in every classroom. #corsirosenthalbox @CleanAirCrewOrg @CorsIAQ pic.twitter.com/XnebdoIS1Y — Ben Weston MD MPH 😷 💉 (@BenWWeston) December 30, 2021

(More detailed data here.)