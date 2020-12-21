President-elect Joe Biden Gets COVID-19 Vaccine

Joe Biden seeks to reassure the public of the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine by receiving it in a publicly broadcast event.

From CBS News:

President-elect Joe Biden is set to receive the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine Monday, an event that will be broadcast live as part of efforts to reassure the American public about its safety. Mr. Biden will join a growing list of public officials who have shared their own experiences getting inoculated against COVID-19, including Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence and U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams, who all received the vaccine on live television Friday.

After receiving the vaccine, Mr. Biden thanked the workers at the health care facility, and urged everyone to continue to be vigilant and follow Dr. Fauci's (and the CDC's) guidance of not traveling over the coming holiday season, and wearing masks and keeping physical distance from others.