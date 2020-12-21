Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

President-elect Joe Biden Gets COVID-19 Vaccine

Joe Biden will receive the first of two doses of the vaccine in a publicly broadcast event.
By Aliza Worthington

Joe Biden seeks to reassure the public of the safety of the COVID-19 vaccine by receiving it in a publicly broadcast event.

From CBS News:

President-elect Joe Biden is set to receive the first dose of a coronavirus vaccine Monday, an event that will be broadcast live as part of efforts to reassure the American public about its safety.

Mr. Biden will join a growing list of public officials who have shared their own experiences getting inoculated against COVID-19, including Vice President Mike Pence and second lady Karen Pence and U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams, who all received the vaccine on live television Friday.

After receiving the vaccine, Mr. Biden thanked the workers at the health care facility, and urged everyone to continue to be vigilant and follow Dr. Fauci's (and the CDC's) guidance of not traveling over the coming holiday season, and wearing masks and keeping physical distance from others.

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $20 for 2020? Please consider a one time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team