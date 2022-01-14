‘Pro-Life’ Supreme Court Justices Block Vaccine Mandates For Employers

If you’re already out of the womb and want to be guaranteed a COVID-free business experience, you’re SOL, America. You’re better off in medical facilities, though.
Credit: Wikimedia Commons
By NewsHound EllenJanuary 14, 2022

Yep, the same people who are willing to see women die in order to protect fetuses see no reason to protect the already-living when they conduct business.

From The New York Times:

The Supreme Court on Thursday blocked the Biden administration from enforcing a vaccine-or-testing mandate for large employers, dealing a blow to a key element of the White House’s plan to address the pandemic as cases resulting from the Omicron variant are on the rise.

But the court allowed a more modest mandate requiring health care workers at facilities receiving federal money to be vaccinated.

The vote in the employer mandate case was 6 to 3, with liberal justices in dissent. The vote in the health care case was 5 to 4, with Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. and Justice Brett M. Kavanaugh joining the liberal justices to form a majority.

The employer mandate would have required workers to be vaccinated against the coronavirus or to wear masks and be tested weekly, though employers were not required to pay for the testing. There were exceptions for workers with religious objections and those who do not come into close contact with other people at their jobs, like those who work from home or exclusively outdoors.

President Biden said he is “disappointed” that the Supreme Court blocked “common-sense life-saving requirements.” He noted that 55 million Americans have been vaccinated against COVID-19 since vaccine requirements were instated last July for the military, federal workers and contractors, health care workers and large employers. Had the requirements not been in place, we’d have had even more hospitalizations and deaths.

However, the preservation of the health worker mandate is a significant win for the living. More from Biden:

Today’s decision by the Supreme Court to uphold the requirement for health care workers will save lives: the lives of patients who seek care in medical facilities, as well as the lives of doctors, nurses, and others who work there. It will cover 10.4 million health care workers at 76,000 medical facilities. We will enforce it.

Biden also emphasized the need for states and individual employers to make their workplaces safe for employees and consumers. There's nothing to prevent him from advocating for those measures, Biden said, and he called on business leaders who have not already instituted vaccine requirements to do exactly that now.

