Tucker Carlson: Vaccine Mandates Could Lead To Forced Sterilizations

Appearing on The Ingraham Angle Monday night, Carlson forgot how much he loves fascism and tried to panic viewers into thinking that public health efforts to save lives during the COVID-19 pandemic are worse than death:
Of course, nobody is intruding on your health status by checking to see if you’re vaccinated. Plenty of people have already had to prove their vaccination status against a myriad of other diseases in order to attend school or for their employment.
In another convenient memory lapse, Carlson didn’t mention that his own employer provides a “vaccine passport” that allows employees to skip repeated health screenings.
But Carlson didn’t just fear monger with his sudden distaste for authoritarian overreach, he suggested his viewers take angry action. This from the same guy who urged viewers to have parents arrested if their kids wear face masks.
For Carlson, it's only overreach when it suits his politics and his pocketbook, not necessarily in that order.