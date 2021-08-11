Politics
Tucker Carlson: Vaccine Mandates Could Lead To Forced Sterilizations

Ever on the lookout for ways to kill Americans, and further polarize them in the meanwhile, Tucker Carlson urged viewers to “ask” why COVID vaccine mandates won’t lead to forced sterilizations or lobotomies.
By NewsHound Ellen
4 hours ago
Appearing on The Ingraham Angle Monday night, Carlson forgot how much he loves fascism and tried to panic viewers into thinking that public health efforts to save lives during the COVID-19 pandemic are worse than death:

CARLSON: You wonder, why would it stop with COVID? I mean, Why not HIV patients or people with hepatitis or any transmissible disease, right? There's a principle here, which is that your health status has to remain private. The government doesn't have a right to force you to take medicine you don't want or need, and you have a right to keep private your own health condition. And when we give that up, you're looking at a brand-new country.

Of course, nobody is intruding on your health status by checking to see if you’re vaccinated. Plenty of people have already had to prove their vaccination status against a myriad of other diseases in order to attend school or for their employment.

In another convenient memory lapse, Carlson didn’t mention that his own employer provides a “vaccine passport” that allows employees to skip repeated health screenings.

But Carlson didn’t just fear monger with his sudden distaste for authoritarian overreach, he suggested his viewers take angry action. This from the same guy who urged viewers to have parents arrested if their kids wear face masks.

CARLSON: Huge numbers of people are pushing back against this in the form of protests nationwide in France. You're not seeing that here. You wonder how far they can go before people say, I'm not against vaccines, I obviously want to get COVID under control, but you can't force me to take the medicine I don't want. If you can do that, why can't you sterilize me or lobotomize? What can't you do to me if you own my body? That's a totally fair question. Why is no one asking it?

For Carlson, it's only overreach when it suits his politics and his pocketbook, not necessarily in that order.

