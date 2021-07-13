Lying Liar Tucker Carlson Says He Never Attacked Vaccine

Trying to find ways to get Americans vaccinated is now labeled "coercion" by Fox News' Tucker Carlson.

During last night's program, Carlson ranted about politicians like Rep. Adam Kinzinger for attacking QAnon nonsense being spouted by the GOP on vaccines.

On CNN, Rep. Kinzinger said, "I call on Leader McCarthy. I call on every leader in the Republican Party to stand up and say 'get vaccinated' and to call out these garbage politicians; these absolute clown politicians playing on your vaccine fears for their own selfish gain."

That was a little too close to home for Tucker Carlson, who has done nothing but relentlessly promote clowns like Alex Berenson and Dr. Scott Atlas on his programs.

Since Kinzinger is not part of the Trump cult, Carlson labels him as having a "low IQ" for trying to save the lives of the American people.

Carlson said, "When you attack people rather than answer the questions, they don't trust you anymore. And they don't trust the drugs that you say you must take."

Carlson makes his case in disingenuous way by claiming the 'real' debate is about people already having COVID and then asked to be vaccinated, when the push by the Biden administration is to get those who haven't been vaccinated to get the vaccine.

Here comes his own BIG LIE.

"That's a shame. We're not attacking the vaccine. Never have. We don't judge anyone who takes it and we never will," Carlson claimed.

But this answer seems to make it evident that Tucker has taken the vaccine.

Carlson making believe that he's 'just looking out for the people' is ridiculous. His entire program has been a parade of daily reactionary, white supremacist, anti-mask, anti-vaccine COVID denialism.

Carlson went so far as to say that by the Democratic Party and the federal government promoting vaccines, they are trying to eventually take over your entire medical decisions, which may include government-mandated sterilization.

It's like he doesn't know his show is recorded and past episodes can be reviewed. And he really thinks his audience are idiots. If they buy this big lie, they are.

Fox hosts are relentlessly attacking the vaccination campaign against the coronavirus. Their nightly effort to delegitimize the vaccines is a big problem. https://t.co/2gfLo7UXIm pic.twitter.com/y7OdhuVst1 — Matthew Gertz (@MattGertz) July 9, 2021

And never forget: Tucker is vaccinated. So is Rupert Murdoch.