Media Bites
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Tucker Carlson Admits He's A Serial Liar

"I lie if I’m really cornered or something. I lie," Carlson said.
By John Amato
3 hours ago by John Amato
Views:

During an interview on the Rubin Report, Tucker Carlson weirdly admitted that he lies on his TV show "when cornered."

It's weird, because his host wasn't asking about that. Somehow Tucker needed a spot outside the Fox News Bubble (tm) to confess?

The Fox News host always attacks CNN and MSNBC because they call out Republican hypocrisy and lies, so Tucker paints them as power-hungry liars defending the power elites. As if he's not an elite himself.

Rubin asked how he deals with covering Brian Stelter and other clowns on CNN when they just "lie and lie again."

Carlson replied, "Well, it’s, I guess, I would ask myself, like, I mean, I lie if I’m really cornered or something. I lie."

Say, what? Okay, we already know this, but his viewers believe every conspiracy he promotes. And they aren't listening to Dave Rubin's podcast.

Spreading COVID lies and attacking others with conspiracy theories by asking ambiguous "questions" is his self-righteous act and it's all he has.

"I really try not to. I try never to lie on TV. I just don’t, I don’t like lying. I certainly do it, you know, out of weakness or whatever, but to systematically lie like that, without asking yourself, why am I doing this?"

So Carlson lies when his own lies and conspiracies are challenged. That's like, a lot.

That is a huge f**king weakness because Tucker is getting people infected and killing them with COVID.

Of course, Rubin didn't ask a follow-up question about Carlson's monumental admission. Liars gotta lie and protect each other.

When Republicans do it, it's okay, but when anyone else does it, it's a crime!

These days, however, IOKIYAR has deadly consequences.

But there are ZERO consequences for Tucker Carlson. His lies, if contested in US court, are defended by Fox lawyers as "no reasonable person would believe a word Tucker Carlson says." So the format of his show is lies, he'll never be held accountable in court, and his paycheck for lying just keeps coming.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team