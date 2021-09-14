Tucker Carlson Admits He's A Serial Liar

During an interview on the Rubin Report, Tucker Carlson weirdly admitted that he lies on his TV show "when cornered."

It's weird, because his host wasn't asking about that. Somehow Tucker needed a spot outside the Fox News Bubble (tm) to confess?

The Fox News host always attacks CNN and MSNBC because they call out Republican hypocrisy and lies, so Tucker paints them as power-hungry liars defending the power elites. As if he's not an elite himself.

Rubin asked how he deals with covering Brian Stelter and other clowns on CNN when they just "lie and lie again."

Carlson replied, "Well, it’s, I guess, I would ask myself, like, I mean, I lie if I’m really cornered or something. I lie."

Say, what? Okay, we already know this, but his viewers believe every conspiracy he promotes. And they aren't listening to Dave Rubin's podcast.

Spreading COVID lies and attacking others with conspiracy theories by asking ambiguous "questions" is his self-righteous act and it's all he has.

"I really try not to. I try never to lie on TV. I just don’t, I don’t like lying. I certainly do it, you know, out of weakness or whatever, but to systematically lie like that, without asking yourself, why am I doing this?"

So Carlson lies when his own lies and conspiracies are challenged. That's like, a lot.

That is a huge f**king weakness because Tucker is getting people infected and killing them with COVID.

Of course, Rubin didn't ask a follow-up question about Carlson's monumental admission. Liars gotta lie and protect each other.

When Republicans do it, it's okay, but when anyone else does it, it's a crime!

These days, however, IOKIYAR has deadly consequences.

But there are ZERO consequences for Tucker Carlson. His lies, if contested in US court, are defended by Fox lawyers as "no reasonable person would believe a word Tucker Carlson says." So the format of his show is lies, he'll never be held accountable in court, and his paycheck for lying just keeps coming.