Tucker's Guest Excuses Rape Jokes Because He's Consistent About It

Dave Portnoy always writes that somebody should die of cancer, ha ha rape, and because he's consistent you shouldn't blame him.

Transcript via Media Matters, emphasis mine:

DAVE PORTNOY (GUEST): They went back six years prior and found an article I wrote, a blog, which was supposed to be funny, about a rape case in Australia. And this is one of the -- when people have a problem with me, I know the hit list of the things I've said that's -- I can almost say, here it is, want to go through each one? In this case, there was a rape case in Australia, and the judge acquitted the defendant because they said the girl was wearing size six skinny jeans and you can't get skinny jeans off without consent. That was like, verbatim, the actual judge.

And I wrote a quick blog, didn't think much of it. I wrote the same tone I write everything, which is, I don't know about this, but if you're wearing size six skinny jeans, you kind of deserve to be raped in the first place. Now, where I failed, I thought size six was like size twenty. I had my, I had my measurements screwed up. I wasn't on top of that. But it was the type of phrasing I use pretty consistently, meaning this guy, I don't know what this, but this guy deserves to get murdered. I don't know about this, but this guy deserves cancer. I wrote it a million times. They took this article and it became big news. They went to the school, they went to every outlet saying basically Dave Portnoy condones rape. And I never backed down. I never backed down from it.