Tucker Carlson's 'Scoop' About Tony Podesta's Immunity Was A Lie

Tucker Carlson tried to do what he does best: lie his stupid face off. This time he claimed a few days ago to have an exclusive breaking story about a supposed immunity deal that Mueller had given to Tony Podesta.

And how did Tucker start off this clip? By linking this supposed deal to Hillary Clinton, the Podesta Group and trying to make Manafort look like a martyr sitting in solitary confinement, facing life in prison, while Clinton connected folks get off scot-free.

Tucker said, "Tonight we can report exclusively based on two separate sources we spoke to today that Tony Podesta has been offered immunity by Robert Mueller to testify against Paul Manafort."

It was wrong. In fact, Podesta was not one of the 5 witnesses granted immunity today. Are these the same sources Bret Baier used to allege the Clinton Foundation was going to be indicted a week before the 2016 election?

Twitter mocked:

None of these people are Tony Podesta, a rumor that was widely circulated and reported by Tucker Carlson https://t.co/UVpGNO6EDJ — Chris Megerian (@ChrisMegerian) July 23, 2018

Tucker Carlson now claiming his source never got around to telling him that Mueller's offer of immunity to Tony Podesta was only for the Manafort DC trial, not the VA one for FARA violations.



I guess it just slipped the sources' mind. — STEALTH JEFF (@drawandstrike) July 24, 2018

(SNORT)

Boy, Tucker Carlson really nailed that Tony Podesta scoop. Nailed it like a sex-crazed-panda. — YS (@NYinLA2121) July 23, 2018

Shots fired:

Hey Washington Examiner now that you know your false report on Podesta Immunity is a lie will you retract it & loudly correct the record? Or you just gonna quietly let this article hang around the internet as more false fodder for conspiracy theorists to attack the rule of law? — B.S. Detector (@LogicPatriot) July 24, 2018

The sad thing is, Fox viewers will believe this story, with no evidence to back it up, even after it comes out that Tony Podesta was offered no deal...MAGA hat wearers will regurgitate this story, just like Pizzagate, Uranium One, etc.