Tucker Claims He Was Attacked In His Bed By Demons

It had nothing at all to do with the four dogs he sleeps with. Nope.
By Susie MadrakNovember 1, 2024

As long as we're wandering the metaphysical path, I wonder why it never occurred to him that Trump demons might be trying to possess him! Via The Daily Beast:

The former Fox News host said that a demon, or “something unseen,” left him scarred and bloodied after a paranormal experience a year-and-a-half ago—although it is unclear when the segment was filmed. The interview was conducted for a portion of a crowdfunded documentary called Christianities, which aims to explore the diversity of Christian traditions.

Carlson told the documentarians he first thought it was “the weirdest dream I’ve ever had,” but then saw blood on his sheets. “I had four claw marks on either side, underneath my arm and left shoulder. And they were bleeding,” he said.

Carlson said his wife and four dogs were in the bed when it happened, but none had woken up during the experience. “It didn’t make any sense and it doesn’t now. No one has to believe me, I don’t care. But that happened to me,” he said.

The Wall Street Journal reported he brought the topic up with Russian President Vladimir Putin, reportedly saying “demonic possession is real, I happen to know for a fact.”

But he also texted a colleague during the Jan. 6 insurrection in which he called Donald Trump a “demonic force."

Which proves my point, right? Tucker's possessed by the Orange One!

