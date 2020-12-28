Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

President-Elect Joe Biden Rips Trump's 'Hollowed Out' 'Sidelined' National Security Agencies

Biden delivered his remarks after receiving a national security briefing from his team of advisors.
By Karoli Kuns

It's always nice to hear from an actual adult in times of crisis.

After a national security briefing today, President-elect Joe Biden spoke to the press about his goals for restoring confidence in America and also his concerns about national security roadblocks thrown up by the Trump administration.

"We've encountered road blocks from the political leadership in the DoD and the OMB," he said. "Right now, we just aren't getting all the information that we need from the outgoing administration in key national security areas. It's nothing short, in my view, of irresponsibility."

"The truth is, many of the agencies that are critical to our security have incurred enormous damage," he added. "Many of them have been hollowed out in personnel, capacity, and in morale. The policy processes have atrophied or have been sidelined."

That's a scary thought.

He also painted a larger vision of his view of the future and recovery of the moral authority to lead.

"We will reclaim our credibility to lead the free world," he promised. "And we will, once again, lead not just by the example of our power, but by the power of our example."

As he was leaving, a reporter shouted out a question about whether he supports the $2,000 payments. He shouted back that he did.'

Full video of his remarks are above. Here is a clip of his national security remarks.

Full text of Biden's remarks (File opens in new window)

Can you help us out?

For 16 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit. We work 7 days a week, 16 hours a day for our labor of love, but with rising hosting and associated costs, we need your help! Could you donate $21 for 2021? Please consider a one-time or recurring donation of whatever amount you can spare, or consider subscribing for an ad-free experience. It will be greatly appreciated and help us continue our mission of exposing the real FAKE NEWS!

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team