Hell Freezes Over: Newsmax CEO Praises Biden On Vaccine Roll Out

One of Trump's biggest supporters Christopher Ruddy penned an op-ed on Tuesday "giving credit where it's due" in making the COVID vaccines widely available to the American people.

Six months into his administration, President Joe Biden should be applauded for making a huge dent in the COVID pandemic. The success of this approach has been obvious. Serious deaths and hospitalizations (the most important COVID data) have collapsed.

There seems to be a slight movement in the QAnon/MAGA circles lately as these anti-mask and anti-vaxers are slowly starting to promote the idea that all Americans should get vaccinated.

The recent Real Clear Politics average has [Biden] with a 52 percent job approval, against a disapproval of 43 percent – a nine-point positive spread. And the IBD/TIPP poll, one of the most accurate of the 2020 election, has him even better with 54 percent approval – a 16-point positive spread against his 38 percent disapproval. I personally like what Biden has done with the vaccine.

That's an amazing approval rating for any president at any time, but especially after the right-wing media machine has done everything in its power to smear the Biden administration.

It wouldn't be a Newsmax article without Traitor Trump being praised as much as possible, even though his inaction and narcissism led to 600,000 dead Americans and counting.

Newsmax is being sued by Dominion Voting Systems for the lies they promoted after the presidential election. They lead the way with QAnon conspiracies as Fox News has tried to keep up with their extremism.

At this point, with the Delta variant ravaging the unvaccinated, we will take what we can get.