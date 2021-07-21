Politics
Wingers After Stock Market Dive: Hey, Maybe Vaccines Aren't So Bad!

Seems like prominent Republicans are singing a slightly different tune these days.
By Susie Madrak
1 hour ago by Susie Madrak
Why are they so suddenly worried about vaccines? It could mean so many things: That they really don't care about Trump anymore. That they're worried when the stock market tanks over the latest covid numbers.

If you own a right-wing media company, maybe you're really, really worried about lawsuits over all the covid deaths you egged on with anti-vax propaganda.

Like this guy, Newsmax CEO Chris Ruddy:

Whatever the motivation, suddenly they don't want the credit for the upcoming surge of covid deaths. Stories like this must make them nervous as hell:

All I know is, something's going on when even people like Steve Scalise are staging PR events about getting vaccinated!

