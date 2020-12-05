President-elect Biden Warns Of 'Dire Straits' If McConnell And GOP Doesn't Go Big On Stimulus

Imagine a world where the president of the United States isn't a cynical, selfish, corrupt con man. We're starting to have our national psyche slowly brought out of the systemic shock from the last four years of constant abuse thanks to President-elect Joe Biden. His answers to reporters today were...normal. Reassuring. Assumed the best of even Republicans.

In discussing the stimulus package, the compromise version of which which has been gaining some tiny bit of momentum with the extremely stingy GOP in the Senate, Biden still insisted upon operating from a place of optimism and goodwill.

REPORTER: Thank you, Mr. President-elect. You are describing this compromised bill as a down payment, that you will push Congress to do more once you're in office, but this bill is already more than Republican leaders want to spend. What if this isn't a down payment, what if this bill is it? What are your options, then to get Americans additional relief? BIDEN: I never start off thinking that way. I always start off believing that we can get it done. We'll get it done. REPORTER: But it has been more than six months this fight has been going on. Mitch McConnell still hasn't even signed off yet on this compromised bill. What makes you so confident that you will be able to get Republicans to go big once you're in office? BIDEN: Because the country is going to be in dire, dire, dire straits if they don't. REPORTER: Have you reached out to Leader McConnell? Have the two of you spoken yet? BIDEN: We'll be in dire trouble if we don't get cooperation. I believe we will.

This attitude can hardly be considered naïve from a Senate veteran with decades of experience. It's the attitude of a person who knows exactly what is at stake, how many millions of Americans are suffering from the pandemic's economic consequences. It's also someone who knows who how to set something up so that if the bill fails, it can't be because he didn't come to the table in good faith. It can only be the fault of the Republicans.