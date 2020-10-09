Politics
Suddenly, The Mercurial Trump Wants A Great Big Stimulus Package!

Don't blink, it might change.
By Susie Madrak

So after Trump saw the stock market's reaction to his unpopular decision to abandon stimulus negotiations and concentrate instead on confirming Amy Covid Barrett, he began walking it back. First we saw this:

And now?

Don't blink or you might miss it.

The basic dynamics in the negotiations haven't changed. A hard-core group of extremist Republican senators have suddenly been infected with pre-election deficit fever, and McConnell would rather help them get reelected. Plus, he doesn't want Democrats to get any credit before the election.

Trump, on the other hand, desperately needs a win.

It's really disgusting that the economic fate of so many people, through no fault of their own, is in the hands of elected GOPers who care much more about themselves.

