'Prison': Donald Vows Retribution Over 2020 Race He Lost To Biden

In 2016, Republicans said that Trump would change after he was sworn in and become more Presidential. That never happened. In 2020, his Republican enablers forgot their 2016 promise and disregarded their hero trying to overturn a fair election. It's 2024, and Trump wants retribution for losing the 2020 race under the guise of saying he was cheated out of the presidency. Oh, poor you, Donald.

Trump took to his flailing social media platform to vow retribution.

"CEASE & DESIST: I, together with many Attorneys and Legal Scholars, am watching the Sanctity of the 2024 Presidential Election very closely because I know, better than most, the rampant Cheating and Skullduggery that has taken place by the Democrats in the 2020 Presidential Election," he wrote. "It was a Disgrace to our Nation!"

"Therefore, the 2024 Election, where Votes have just started being cast, will be under the closest professional scrutiny and, WHEN I WIN, those people that CHEATED will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the Law, which will include long term prison sentences so that this Depravity of Justice does not happen again," he continued. "We cannot let our Country further devolve into a Third World Nation, AND WE WON'T!"

"Please beware that this legal exposure extends to Lawyers, Political Operatives, Donors, Illegal Voters, & Corrupt Election Officials," he added. "Those involved in unscrupulous behavior will be sought out, caught, and prosecuted at levels, unfortunately, never seen before in our Country."

The felon is creating the script for his potential loss to Vice President Kamala Harris. Trump will again say that he was cheated if he loses. And if he wins, there was no cheating, even though he tried to overturn the 2020 election. This worn-out diatribe is similar to when Trump said that "they" used COVID-19 to cheat in the election, as if the entire world joined forces to unleash a global pandemic only to be unfair to Donald.

Poor Donald. He's stuck in 2020.