Kellyanne Conway Wants Credit For Telling Trump He Lost?

Conway claims she told Trump he lost...we think that's an alternative fact.
By John AmatoMay 25, 2022

Kellyanne Conway, the most loyal Trump liar — who coined the absurd term, "alternative facts" to justify her cretinous boss' outrageous lies — admitted in her book that Trump lost the 2020 election.

She's got to be kidding, right?

Conway actually wrote this.

“I may have been the first person Donald Trump trusted in his inner circle who told him that he had come up short this time. It wasn’t the result I wanted. It wasn’t the result some 74 million Americans — by far the largest number of people ever to vote for an incumbent president — wanted.”

When did Kellyanne tell Trump he lost? January 7th?

Conway basically blasts Trump's campaign and his post-election legal team as bozos. Philip Bump writes,"Pretty nifty, no? The car salesman telling you that you wouldn’t have had that problem with your tires if you had simply bought a Ford in the first place."

The Trump sycophants raised hundreds of millions of dollars to keep perpetrating the election fraud lies. Conway was on television constantly after the 2020 election was called for President Biden, and she never, ever corrected her Trump's lies, or said that he was pissing in the wind.

Instead, she enabled the cockwomble to continue to lie and lie and lie about the election being "stolen."

Help Us Fight Back Against Social Media Censorship

Facebook has been limiting the visibility of our posts after a serious of bogus violations. We need your help now more than ever.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

Explore more

Discussion

We are currently migrating to Disqus

On May 14, 2022, we started migrating our comments from Insticator back to Disqus. During this transition period, some posts will have Insticator and some Disqus. For more information on the transition, as well as information regarding old C&L accounts, please see this post.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue