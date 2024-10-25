Charlamagne Tha God Hits CNN For Spending More Time Covering Harris' Blackness Than Trump's Fascism

I'm not a fan of Charlamagne tha God, but he's right when it comes to just how godawful so much of CNN's political horse race coverage is. Charlamagne made an appearance on Anderson Cooper's show this Thursday night, and was having none of Cooper's nonsense on whether his network has properly relayed to the public how much of a threat to Democracy that Trump really is.

COOPER: Apparently Trump's going on is going to tape a thing with Joe Rogan. Do you think she should do that?

CTG: I think that she should keep calling Donald Trump a fascist. And I think that Americans need to keep looking at the rhetoric of Donald Trump, because I don't know why we're even thinking about electing somebody who's talking about putting people in camps.

I don't know why we're talking, why we want to elect somebody who's talking about mass deportation. I don't know why we're having this conversation about somebody who wants to terminate the Constitution to overthrow the results of an election.

Aren't we supposed to be a patriotic country? Whenever somebody like Colin Kaepernick takes a knee in this country, everybody talks about, oh, that's so unpatriotic, but a guy can say he wants to terminate the Constitution to overthrow the results of an election and nobody cares.

Even me bringing it up now, you brought it back to Kamala and Joe Rogan. Anderson, who gives a damn?

COOPER: Well, I mean, I think you give damn a who's elected president. And I'm asking you...

GTG: Yeah. That president is a fascist that's talking about putting people in camps, that's talking about, once again, terminating the Constitution to overthrow the results of an election. That's talking about, you know, jailing his political opponents. Like, that rhetoric doesn't scare people?

COOPER: We talk about this every single day...

GTG: I don't think we're talking about this every night. I don't think y 'all have enough conversations about it. I feel like I heard more on this network about, is Kamala Harris Black than I do about, you know, Donald Trump being a fascist. Am I wrong, Angela?

COOPER: Honestly, that's bullshit. I'm sorry. […] But to say that we're sitting around discussing, is Kamala Harris black, like, I...

GTG: Oh, I've seen that. I've seen what we're out there with discussions a lot. Now, that's bullshit, Anderson. For you to say that y 'all don't have those conversations.

COOPER: I've never asked somebody is Kamala Harris.

GTG: Oh, I'm not saying you. That's on the network. Not you.

[…]

COOPER: I don't think any anchor on this network has been going around saying, is she Black?

[…]

I mean, we have had... Look, I'm sure we have had, you know, nutty people or people who have strongly held beliefs who I may disagree with who, somewhere on some panel, have said something.

But, you know, I will just speak up for what I do. doing the show, I do believe it's important to get people different viewpoints, as long as they're willing to have a legitimate conversation. It's a certain, what I don't like are surrogates who come out and just spout talking points that they don't even believe. And those are people I tried to eliminate from having ever on the air again.

GTG: I think no network has honest conversations about Donald Trump. You haven't had, nobody's had honest conversations about Donald Trump since 2016.

I saw last night, they were talking about, you know, the double standard that exists between Donald Trump and the Vice President. But it's always a double standard with Trump, whether it's with Hillary, whether it's, you know, against Biden, now with Kamala.

We talk about him being a threat to democracy, but we don't treat him like one.

COOPER: I mean, I don't know what you've been watching, but like, I don't know of any Trump supporters out there or people who like him, who are tuning in to me every night to try to get, you know, to be validated in their opinions.

Like, I don't know, I don't know. I disagree with you.