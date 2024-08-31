Kamala Harris Refuses To Defend Her Blackness To Trump

During CNN's first interview with Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential candidate refused to dignify Trump's attack on her ethnicity when he wondered when she turned Black.

No minority candidate, including Vice President Harris, has to defend their race or ethnicity to a racist buffoon like traitor Trump.

BASH: But what I wanna ask you about is what he said last month. He suggested that you happened to turn black recently for political purposes, questioning a core part of your identity. Any? HARRIS: Same old tired playbook. HARRIS: Next question, please. BASH: That's it? That's it? BASH: Okay, let's talk about...

Gov. Walz could ask Trump to explain his possible German Nazi bloodlines?

The Vice President refused to take the bait and engage in racial politics and instead trivialized and diminished Donald's racist attack.