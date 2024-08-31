Kamala Harris Refuses To Defend Her Blackness To Trump

This is the correct tactic when dealing with a racist candidate like Trump.
By John AmatoAugust 31, 2024

During CNN's first interview with Kamala Harris, the Democratic presidential candidate refused to dignify Trump's attack on her ethnicity when he wondered when she turned Black.

No minority candidate, including Vice President Harris, has to defend their race or ethnicity to a racist buffoon like traitor Trump.

BASH: But what I wanna ask you about is what he said last month.

He suggested that you happened to turn black recently for political purposes, questioning a core part of your identity. Any?

HARRIS: Same old tired playbook.

HARRIS: Next question, please.

BASH: That's it?

That's it?

BASH: Okay, let's talk about...

Gov. Walz could ask Trump to explain his possible German Nazi bloodlines?

The Vice President refused to take the bait and engage in racial politics and instead trivialized and diminished Donald's racist attack.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon