Politics
Wanted Rioter Identified, Now Running From The FBI

Riley Williams, 22, is wanted by the FBI but is refusing to turn herself in.
13 hours ago by Ed Scarce
When ITV interviewed her mom, she said "She’s a 22-year-old who, like I said, is very empathetic and loving." She just got caught up with a bad crowd. Or something like that. A recent picture of her brandishing an AR-15 looking quite Patty Hearst-like and not so empathetic and loving tells another story.

Source: ITV News

A woman who stormed the US Capitol last week wearing a t-shirt emblazoned with an alt-right slogan has been identified by ITV News as a 22-year-old care worker from Pennsylvania.

Riley Williams, who was one of a small number of women to have illegally entered the buildings during the Washington DC siege, attracted attention after she was filmed apparently directing rioters “up the stairs, up the stairs”.

In separate interviews, her mother and father rejected claims that she was giving orders to the rioters, insisting she was a peaceful protester who got lost in the crowd.

“She’s definitely not a leader,” said Wendy Williams, her mother. "I just think, I know there was another woman beside her also doing it, I think she was like ’they’re letting us up, they’re letting us up, let’s go'. She’s a 22-year-old who, like I said, is very empathetic and loving".

But Riley Williams fled the home she shares with her mother 130 miles from Washington DC late on Friday, without disclosing where she was going. Her mother said even though nine days had passed since the riot, her daughter had not been contacted by the FBI or police investigators and had no intention of handing herself in.

Apparently, this is also the woman suspected of stealing Nancy Pelosi's laptop, in a plot to sell it to the Russians, allegedly.

In this case, a person who said they are the former romantic partner of Riley June Williams of Pennsylvania identified Williams to the FBI in video inside the Capitol building and directing people "upstairs" to Pelosi's office, according to an affidavit filed Sunday supporting Williams' arrest.

The tipster "also claimed to have spoken to friends of Williams, who showed (the tipster) a video of Williams taking a laptop computer or hard drive from Speaker Pelosi's office," the affidavit says. The tipster "stated that Williams intended to send the computer device to a friend in Russia, who then planned to sell the device to SVR, Russia's foreign intelligence service."

