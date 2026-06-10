Game four of the NBA finals is tonight at Madison Square Garden, but game three left a bad taste in the mouths of many New Yorkers.
DESI: Last night was game three of the NBA Finals, and I know, I know the Knicks loss was hard on New Yorkers, but let's take the high road, okay, and acknowledge the MVP who won it for the Spurs.
Game three referee Mark Davis. Dude, what the hell was that?
I mean, don't get me wrong, I think it's great that the NBA let someone watch their first game ever right from the court, but you do realize the B in b-ball doesn't stand for blind ball bitch, right? -♪♪ No, no, no, no, no, no, we're gonna be nice, okay?
In fact, we all chipped in together to get you a gift card to LensCrafters, you blind ball bitch.
Lydic then focused on Vonshitzhispants, who ruined the experience and every watch party around MSG, and for those having to spend six hours in the Garden itself for security reason.
DESI: Also in attendance last night was the only New Yorker who spends more time in court than the Knicks, President Donald Jumpshot Trump.
Oh, you were there too? Okay.
The city gave him a very New York welcome.
Oh, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa.
Have some respect for the commander in chief.
That's President pussy to you.
Do you know what it means to have every single person in New York booing you?
You go, girl.