Desi Lydic Destroys Trump And NBA Ref Mark Davis

Game four of the NBA finals is tonight at Madison Square Garden, but game three left a bad taste in the mouths of many New Yorkers.

DESI: Last night was game three of the NBA Finals, and I know, I know the Knicks loss was hard on New Yorkers, but let's take the high road, okay, and acknowledge the MVP who won it for the Spurs.

Game three referee Mark Davis. Dude, what the hell was that?

I mean, don't get me wrong, I think it's great that the NBA let someone watch their first game ever right from the court, but you do realize the B in b-ball doesn't stand for blind ball bitch, right? -♪♪ No, no, no, no, no, no, we're gonna be nice, okay?

In fact, we all chipped in together to get you a gift card to LensCrafters, you blind ball bitch.