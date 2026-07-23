Desi Lydic Destroys Greg Kelly And The Iran War Propagandists

Desi Lydic continues to mine gold on The Daily Show whenever she recaps the lying idiots on Fox News, Newsmax, and within the Trump administration.

Newsmax's Greg Kelly was her #1 target over the ever-increasing Not a Forever War memes.

LYDIC: Yes, it's a little awkward for Trump's media boosters that the war is still going on, and it's especially awkward for Greg Kelly, Newsmax anchor and guy who's definitely been kicked out of an airport Chili's. He's gone all in for Trump, and he really put his reputation on the line. KELLY: I guess this is not a bold prediction on my part, because the President just said it. But I predict, also, this time next week, we may be able to declare victory.

Desi recounted Kelly's moronic changing tune on the Iran war beautifully.

LYDIC: Greg predicted that the war would be over soon. And did he flinch a week later when the war was still going? No, he did not. KELLY: The war in Iran, which is only 17 days old, and from what I'm hearing, this thing is gonna be over probably before the 28th day. This is contained. There you go. 17 days, and over before day 28. Is it over, or is it just beginning? Maybe a little bit of both. We are right now at 30 days. LYDIC: Gotcha, gotcha. We are now at 30 days, and the war is over and also just beginning. And before you say, wait, those are opposites, may I remind you that every new beginning comes from some other beginning's end.

Desi did not stop there.

She is a breath of fresh air trying to clear out the stench of Trump's second term.

Open Thread.