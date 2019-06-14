Watch The Daily Show Ad For Trump’s ‘Presidential Twitter Library’ Running On Fox News This Week

The Daily Show has a special birthday wish for Donald Trump: an invitation to “celebrate with those you love the most,” i.e., his tweets. And where better to air such an invitation than on Trump’s favorite morning and evening shows, Fox & Friends and Hannity?

“Your birthday’s coming up,” Daily Show correspondent Desi Lydic notes in the opening of the ad for the show’s exhibit. She doesn't mention it but the cursed day is today.

“Come relive some of your most presidential tweets,” Lydic continues, as she invites Trump to visit "The Daily Show Presents The Donald J. Trump Presidential Twitter Library."

We saw a glimpse of the exhibit. One section was called “The Deepest Thoughts.” We’re not sure if Trump’s tweet calling Stormy Daniels a “horseface” was there but Lydic presented it as a highlight of the exhibit, as was one asking, “Are you allowed to impeach a president for gross incompetence?”

According to Adweek, the spot will air through Saturday.

The exhibit will run June 14-16 at The Showroom, 1099 14th Street NW, Washington, D.C., from 12PM – 8PM. Watch the ad running on Trump’s favorite shows this week below.

(H/T reader Eric J. and Mediaite)

Published with permission from News Hounds.