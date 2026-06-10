Jon Stewart: Trump’s Madison Square Garden Boos Were ‘Shocking’ In Person

Jon Stewart said the Madison Square Garden crowd booing Trump was even more "shocking" in person! Even though "Fox and Friends" pretended Trump's appearance at the NBA finals game went well, Stewart was at the game and said the crowd's reaction was clear.

Stewart Spilled the Tea on Trump Booing

The Daily Beast reported Stewart spilled the tea about the booing since he was at MSG for the NBA finals game. Asked about the "mixed" crowd reaction to Trump at the game, Stewart went off:

“Mixed?! I mean, mixed in the sense that it was 90 percent booing and 10 percent confusion. First of all, I mean, it wasn’t mixed in any...I’ve been in Madison Square Garden, it was no more mixed than what the Spurs received.”

"The Daily Show" host said that fans were yelling "F--- you!" at the president! Stewart offered his take on the MSG crowd booing trump on his podcast, The Weekly Show with Jon Stewart.

Stewart: New York Needed "Ghostbusters"

"The Daily Show" host didn't hold back about Trump's visit to the NBA finals game:

“You know what it felt like with him in the building? Like in Ghostbusters when the city opens up, and the ghouls are coming out of the thing. We needed Bill Murray to come in and him and Dan Aykroyd to zap whatever cytoplasm was getting on the court.”

Trump's appearance at the Knicks game was made even worse because the 79-year-old president napped during the NBA finals game.