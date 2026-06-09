New Yorkers Have Thoughts About Trump Screwing Up Knicks Game

Midtown New York was, frankly, a clusterfuck. Even fans who paid thousands for their tickets couldn't cross the street to join the long line to clear security and go inside and they were livid. But hey, Jared Kushner got in and that's all that matters. Fans were furious.

And the Knicks lost. BECAUSE EVERYTHING TRUMP TOUCHES DIES. Tell me all the Trump security rules had nothing to do with it! Fans should have been cheering their team, not booing Trump. He was nothing but a distraction who changed the positive energy.

https://bsky.app/profile/simplyskye.bsky.social/post/3mnsyl7auoc25

Trump managed to turn a basketball game into a reminder that everything somehow has to revolve around him. Fans paid for a Knicks game, not a political spectacle. The boos probably tell you more about public opinion than a dozen campaign press releases. — Ariana Niko (@ariananiko.bsky.social) 2026-06-09T09:40:26.662Z

Jared Kushner ain’t waiting in line at the Knicks game with the peasants. — Ron Filipkowski (@ronfilipkowski.bsky.social) 2026-06-09T00:28:51.903Z

https://bsky.app/profile/diflaversham.bsky.social/post/3mnsy53fy422u

Trump is so damn selfish. Knicks fans deserve better. — The Tennessee Holler (@thetnholler.bsky.social) 2026-06-08T23:07:57.071Z

Spike Lee showing handing out merchandise to Knicks fans. 💙 🧡 — TofuNYC 🏳️‍🌈🗽🇺🇦 🇬🇱🚫👑🖕🧊 (@groguspeak.bsky.social) 2026-06-08T19:21:03.710Z

I hope the Knicks play that up to the hilt tonight. To hell with Pedolf Shitler. — The Mouthy Renegade Writer (@mouthyrenegade.bsky.social) 2026-06-08T22:34:30.244Z

a beautiful scene on smith street — becca laurie (@imbeccable.bsky.social) 2026-06-09T03:00:20.799Z

The NY Knicks had won 13 games in a row. An epic winning streak. Then Donald Trump showed up. — Ron Filipkowski (@ronfilipkowski.bsky.social) 2026-06-09T03:31:23.854Z

Watching the Knicks with my neighbors — Anya Kamenetz (@anya1anya.bsky.social) 2026-06-09T02:51:42.853Z

Oralè Crew

Los Angeles Protest

Trump’s appearance at

NYC Knicks NBA Finals — Ruben Garcia (@gorubenruben.bsky.social) 2026-06-09T07:36:40.644Z