New Yorkers Have Thoughts About Trump Screwing Up Knicks Game

Everything Trump touches dies.
By Susie MadrakJune 9, 2026

Midtown New York was, frankly, a clusterfuck. Even fans who paid thousands for their tickets couldn't cross the street to join the long line to clear security and go inside and they were livid. But hey, Jared Kushner got in and that's all that matters. Fans were furious.

And the Knicks lost. BECAUSE EVERYTHING TRUMP TOUCHES DIES. Tell me all the Trump security rules had nothing to do with it! Fans should have been cheering their team, not booing Trump. He was nothing but a distraction who changed the positive energy.

I love New Yorkers. #NBA #Knicks

Grandma Janet (@sweetgrandmajan.bsky.social) 2026-06-08T13:47:43.617Z

https://bsky.app/profile/simplyskye.bsky.social/post/3mnsyl7auoc25

Trump managed to turn a basketball game into a reminder that everything somehow has to revolve around him. Fans paid for a Knicks game, not a political spectacle. The boos probably tell you more about public opinion than a dozen campaign press releases.

Ariana Niko (@ariananiko.bsky.social) 2026-06-09T09:40:26.662Z

Jared Kushner ain’t waiting in line at the Knicks game with the peasants.

Ron Filipkowski (@ronfilipkowski.bsky.social) 2026-06-09T00:28:51.903Z

https://bsky.app/profile/diflaversham.bsky.social/post/3mnsy53fy422u

Trump is so damn selfish. Knicks fans deserve better.

The Tennessee Holler (@thetnholler.bsky.social) 2026-06-08T23:07:57.071Z

Spike Lee showing handing out merchandise to Knicks fans. 💙 🧡

TofuNYC 🏳️‍🌈🗽🇺🇦 🇬🇱🚫👑🖕🧊 (@groguspeak.bsky.social) 2026-06-08T19:21:03.710Z

Knicks watch parties canceled… Trump ruins everything….

The Tennessee Holler (@thetnholler.bsky.social) 2026-06-07T21:37:59.893Z

I hope the Knicks play that up to the hilt tonight. To hell with Pedolf Shitler.

The Mouthy Renegade Writer (@mouthyrenegade.bsky.social) 2026-06-08T22:34:30.244Z

a beautiful scene on smith street

becca laurie (@imbeccable.bsky.social) 2026-06-09T03:00:20.799Z

this is the way

Juliet Shen (@julietshen.bsky.social) 2026-06-09T01:41:21.680Z

The NY Knicks had won 13 games in a row.

An epic winning streak.

Then Donald Trump showed up.

Ron Filipkowski (@ronfilipkowski.bsky.social) 2026-06-09T03:31:23.854Z

i mean

Noah Shachtman (@noahshachtman.bsky.social) 2026-06-08T15:08:03.041Z

Watching the Knicks with my neighbors

Anya Kamenetz (@anya1anya.bsky.social) 2026-06-09T02:51:42.853Z

Oralè Crew
Los Angeles Protest
Trump’s appearance at
NYC Knicks NBA Finals

Ruben Garcia (@gorubenruben.bsky.social) 2026-06-09T07:36:40.644Z

The Knicks lost last night after Donald Trump attended the game. So why does it feel like Joe Biden is the one who jinxed them?

NY Times Pitchbot (@nytpitchbot.bsky.social) 2026-06-09T11:50:47.576Z

Special R32 K train for the Knicks!

Jeremy "Looking for Arrows" Zorek (@jeremyzorek.bsky.social) 2026-06-08T21:52:41.586Z

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