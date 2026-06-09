New Yorkers Have Thoughts About Trump Screwing Up Knicks Game

Midtown New York was, frankly, a clusterfuck. Even fans who paid thousands for their tickets couldn't cross the street to join the long line to clear security and go inside and they were livid. But hey, Jared Kushner got in and that's all that matters. Fans were furious.
And the Knicks lost. BECAUSE EVERYTHING TRUMP TOUCHES DIES. Tell me all the Trump security rules had nothing to do with it! Fans should have been cheering their team, not booing Trump. He was nothing but a distraction who changed the positive energy.
https://bsky.app/profile/simplyskye.bsky.social/post/3mnsyl7auoc25
https://bsky.app/profile/diflaversham.bsky.social/post/3mnsy53fy422u