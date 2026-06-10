Fox & Friends Pretend Trump Got A Good Reception At Knicks Game

If they weren't so poisonous to America, I might sympathize with the Fox & Friends Trump cheerleaders for having to figure out a way to propagandize on behalf of their (presumably) fave sexual assaulter and Fan-in Chief getting “thunderously booed” at the Knicks game the night before.

That’s especially true after their beloved Donald Trump claimed the boos were “mostly cheers” that were “loud” and “very enthusiastic.” Yeah, sure. But not loud enough to keep Geezer Trump from falling asleep in the middle of the game he disrupted all of New York to see in person.

But if there’s one thing you can count on, it’s Fox News finding a way to pretend that Donald Trump is awesomely presidential and magnificent, no matter what.

Media Matters caught cohost Brian Kilmeade, who attended the game, telling viewers that Trump’s reception was “pretty mixed.” He claimed Trump had the support of “about half the stadium in New York City, which is pretty amazing.” The shameless Kilmeade went on to say that Trump made history getting so much approval from the very Democratic New York crowd.

Kilmeade even claimed that President Snoozy “loved every minute” of the game.

The cohost declared that while some peopled booed, “some of it was because of the security.” Kilmeade never said how much, whether he had actually interviewed anyone in the crowd or what basis he had for drawing that conclusion other than his own experience: “It took us literally 90 minutes to walk, because we had four separate checkpoints,” he said.

Then Kilmeade quickly segued to MAGA PR: Trump “was reminding me of [boxer Mike] Tyson,” Kilmeade dubiously asserted about his dear, obese slab of flab. “When Tyson stepped into an arena, the place would erupt. I wouldn't know if it was cheers, it was just, like, action. So, the president did get a good response. It is New York City, which goes, just voted in a socialist.”

I’m sure some of the boos were thanks to Trump deliberately ruining the experience for so many Knicks fans. But you and I know – and I’m sure Kilmeade knows, too – that the fans were expressing their disgust with Trump because he is a horrible, historically unpopular president. The boos were too loud, too long and they drowned out the national anthem.