Trump Bizarrely Reacts To High Inflation: 'I Love It!'

Today, the CPI reported the annual inflation rate at 4.2%, a three-year high, which is crippling most of America.

The BLS said inflation rose from 3.8% to 4.2 because -- you guessed it -- rising energy costs.

When asked today about the skyrocketing number, he was not only dismissive but also giddy.

On top of that, he proudly claimed he tanked the US economy on purpose.

Q: Mr. President, about the latest inflation number, which came out this morning. Could that be a good way to... TRUMP: No, I love it. The numbers were great. You know what I really love? I love the inflation.

This is fucking demented.

I made a much larger video clip to show how narcissistic and unresponsive his brain is. How disinterested and emotionless he is about the plight of the working class, and how they suffer under his whims.

Trump never said why he loves inflation; he just transitioned into bloviating and recapping the stock markets, attacking Venezuela, stealing their oil, attacking Iran, and claiming to steal oil.

He has these conversations within himself when he says everyone expected a barrel of oil to cost $250. Who were these people, Todd Blanche? Whiskey Pete?

TRUMP: And I said, you know, the bad part is the stock market will go down by a lot based on predictions of experts like 25 percent. And it was worth it. -- But now I'm going to take it down a little bit because we cannot let Iran have a nuclear weapon. And they all agreed with me.

What president has ever destroyed his economy on purpose, knowing full well it will devastate the people?

Trump views inflation as a transitory event. The stock market goes up and down, that changes day to day, minute to minute, but that's not the way inflation works. Trump is lying to the public, as usual.

If the US cut a peace deal today, that would help the stock markets, but not people going to the supermarket to buy groceries.

Since he's promising to bomb Iran again, he's extending the suffering that the people must endure.

If this country doesn't vote all these enablers and sycophants out of office in the midterms, this country is severely doomed.