Wisconsin Governor Smacks Down 'Mass Deportation Of Immigrants'

Wisconsin Governor Tony Evers sat down for an interview to talk about The Orange Felon's plan for mass deportation of immigrants. Evers made it clear he is opposed to the entire irrational foolishness:

"Everybody knows that, in Wisconsin, undocumented folks are a really important part of our economy, whether it's dairy, whether it's agriculture," Evers told reporters after the Capitol Holiday Tree lighting ceremony Thursday.

"The idea of deporting folks that are keeping our economy one of the best in the country is irrational. Trying to move them all over the country is irrational. So, we'll do whatever we can do avoid that."

Evers said he hopes lawmakers in Washington "do their work" and pass "reasonable" legislation on immigration. He reiterated his position in a Sunday morning interview on WISN-TV's "Upfront."

"We'll find out if they get that far. I'm not sure they will get that far," Evers said when asked what he was willing to do to stop mass deportations in Wisconsin. "I don't want to pre-judge that and stand on I-94 going into Chicago, saying, 'You're not going here,' but we're going to fight for this."