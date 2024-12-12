Trump’s Greece Ambassador Called Greeks ‘Freeloaders’ Who Need ‘Training’

As Conover recently wrote, Donald Trump’s decision to name the woman his son just dumped smacks of a payoff to keep her quiet and out of the country. It’s certainly not because Guilfoyle is “supremely qualified to represent the United States and safeguard its interests abroad,” as he claimed.

This is a woman who was pushed out of Fox News “following a human resources investigation into allegations of inappropriate behavior including sexual misconduct,” as per HuffPost. That included “showing personal photographs of male genitalia to colleagues (and identifying whose genitals they were), regularly discussing sexual matters at work and engaging in emotionally abusive behavior toward hair and makeup artists and support staff.”

After leaving Fox, Guilfoyle “distinguished” herself on the 2020 Trump campaign with trashy unprofessionalism and lasciviousness that was a big headache for the campaign. For example, during her tenure on Trump’s 2020 campaign, she reportedly horrified donors by frequently joking about her sex life. At one fundraiser, she was said to have offered a lap dance to the donor who gave the most money.

On top of all that, she publicly insulted and demeaned Greeks.

As Media Matters’ Matt Gertz explains below, Guilfoyle criticized Greeks for rejecting a bailout offer from European creditors in 2015, when she was still a cohost on Fox’s The Five.

“Nobody likes freeloaders,” Guilfoyle said about the Greeks. “It doesn’t matter if you make great yogurt. I don’t care.”

“Suck it up. Get up in the morning. Go to work. You guys are retiring too early,” she continued. “I know you have great weather, but it doesn’t matter. And that’s part of the problem.”

Then, after accusing Greek politicians of “making out-of-control promises, buying votes with entitlements that they can’t support,” Guilfoyle likened Greeks to untrained dogs. “It’s a joke. But guess what? Nobody is punishing them. Like when the dog pees on the rug, the puppy, like train it.”

And that’s not counting what Guilfoyle considers business attire. The photo above is what she wore to a congressional fundraiser.