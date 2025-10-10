Tesla Self-Driving Cars Under US Investigation

Remember when Donald “Line My Pockets” Trump wanted to make it easier for Teslas to skirt safety investigations? That was during the honeymoon phase of his bromance with Tesla chief Elon Musk.

Now that the thrill is gone, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has begun investigating three million Teslas.

Via CNBC:

The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said on Thursday that it is opening an investigation into 2.88 million Tesla vehicles equipped with its Full Self-Driving system over more than 50 reports of traffic-safety violations and a series of crashes. … The agency said it has reports of Tesla vehicles using FSD driving through red traffic lights and driving against the proper direction of travel during a lane change. … NHTSA said it has six reports in which a Tesla vehicle, operating with FSD engaged, “approached an intersection with a red traffic signal, continued to travel into the intersection against the red light and was subsequently involved in a crash with other motor vehicles in the intersection.”

CNBC also noted that the investigation is beginning “weeks after a new NHTSA administrator was confirmed.”

So it’s not clear if this new administrator is doing the Trump administration’s bidding or, if Trump still holds a torch for Musk and his money, the newbie will be out of a job soon. Given the administration’s eagerness to harm Americans’ health and well-being, I’d be shocked if public safety has anything to do with it.