Sen Murphy: Military 'Given Directions By A Senile Old Man Who Is Losing His Mind'

CNN's Abby Phillips played video of Sen. Chris Murphy's response to his classified briefings from the White House on the operation in Iran, and it was brutal

Setting up her panel discussion, Abby said, "The few lawmakers who received a classified briefing this week on the operation in Iran had some pretty strong words about this conflict."

MURPHY: This is the most incompetent, incoherent war America has fought in the last 100 years. And that's saying a lot. This administration has no idea what they are doing. There is no viable war plan. They change their goals and their aims every single day. I have great sympathy for our soldiers and our military leaders. They are being given directions by a senile old man who is losing his mind. And so it's no surprise that this war is going horribly.

Watching the trump administration officials and Republican members of Congress twist like pretzels trying to defend and define the US attack on Iran, Murphy's words are on the nose.

In the last 24 hours alone, we've seen Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth continue to make a fool of himself, while Trump says he needs to have a certain feeling to end the war with Iran.

Incompetence is Trump's middle name.