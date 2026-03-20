James Comey Still A Prime Target For Much Shorter Demented Old Man

James Comey has been subpoenaed by federal prosecutors in Miami as part of Trump's vendetta against Obama-era intelligence officials, two sources familiar with the investigation tell CBS News.

In November, a federal grand jury subpoenaed former CIA Director John Brennan, former FBI counterintelligence official Peter Strzok and former FBI attorney Lisa Page as part of the wide-ranging probe. Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe was also a subpoena recipient, his lawyer Michael Bromwich told CBS News, calling the investigation "a vendetta in search of a crime."

In recent weeks, new subpoenas were sent to former intelligence officials seeking documents on the same subject matter but broadening the date range from 2016 through the present day, lawyers for the subpoena recipients told CBS News. Comey's attorneys did not comment.

(Maybe I'm crazy, but I think Trump's fixated on Comey because he's so much taller than him. I didn't say it was logical.)

BREAKING: James Comey has been subpoenaed in the wide-ranging "grand conspiracy" case against the ex-officials who investigated and prosecuted Trump, two sources with knowledge of the situation tell Axios. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1.bsky.social) 2026-03-19T19:45:25.803Z