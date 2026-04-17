Democrat Tears Into Trump: 'Unnecessary Costly War'

The Democratic Congressman went to all the classified briefings.
Democrat Tears Into Trump: 'Unnecessary Costly War'
Credit: screengrab
By John AmatoApril 17, 2026

During today's Subcommittee on Counterterrorism and Intelligence, Rep. Seth Magaziner, the Administration has failed to show any evidence that Iran was plotting to attack the US or that they were close to making a nuclear weapon. Magaziner explained he has been part of every classified briefing on the Iran war and still hasn't seen evidence.

MAGAZINER: Mr. Speaker, the American people are tired of morally bankrupt politicians who are always saying that there's not enough money for health care, there's not enough money for education, there's not enough money for housing, but are willing to spend more than a billion dollars a day on an unnecessary war of choice, a war that has taken the lives of 13 American service members, that has taken the lives of over 100 elementary school children bombed in their school.

Horrific.

A war that has raised gas prices and home heating oil prices and fertilizer prices on the American people.

Now, that may not matter in Mar-a-Lago, where everything looks good, but to the average working American, they don't know why they're being asked to pay for this unnecessary war, and neither do any of us.

The administration has not given us any evidence, and I've gone to every briefing, classified briefings and otherwise, any evidence that Iran was plotting an imminent threat against the United States, an imminent attack, any evidence that they were close to getting a nuclear weapon, none.

This is an unnecessary war, a costly war.

We have an opportunity to end it today, and I urge my colleagues to do that.

I yield back.

Donald Trump has repeatedly said Iran was going to have a nuclear bomb very quickly that would kill millions of Americans and destroy Europe any time now, and that's why he decided to bomb the country.

Those were all lies.

Iran was negotiating with the US when Trump ordered a sneak attack against them.

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