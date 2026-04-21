Moulton: Flailing Trump Using 'Amateur Negotiators' To Make Iran Deal

Armed Services Committee Rep. Seth Moulton told CNN Trump has been negotiating from behind with no exit strategy while using unqualified amateurs like JD Vance to negotiate a peace deal with Iran.

Today Iran vowed they will take action against the US for seizing its cargo ship. They also said they have no knowledge or renewed peace talks.

Rep. Moulton perfectly captures the entire Iran war fiasco and exposes Trump's lies and instability.

MOULTON: I mean, his only victory is that we've hit a lot of targets in Iran. I mean, it sounds like Westmoreland's body counts from Vietnam. But wars are not defined by body counts or targets hit, they're defined by outcomes. And the current outcome is that Iran controls the Strait of Hormuz, and they've closed it down. And Trump's only strategy is blockading the blockade. I mean, that's not a naval strategy.

Trumps rantings continually try to compare his sneak attack on Iran with World War II and Vietnam.

On the issue of peace negotiations, his next words say it all.

MOULTON: There are two things you fundamentally need to do well in a negotiation. One is the basic trust that you can have a negotiation with the other side, and that you can come to some agreement that both sides will not only agree on, but will trust will be implemented. Well, every time Iran has come to the negotiating table before, Trump has bombed them. The one time they signed an agreement with the United States, Trump ripped it up. So he's starting off in a terrible place to actually get a negotiated agreement. But then on top of that, he's lost leverage, because Iran did not close the strait. The strait was open before this all started. They had not put our Gulf allies in a terrible position, destroying billions of dollars of their infrastructure. And so now, Trump is really negotiating from behind with a team of completely amateur negotiators. But at the end of the day, the problem is that there are only two ways that this ends. One is with a negotiated agreement, and the other is by literally taking over the entire country like we did in Iraq. Since nobody wants number two, we've got to find a way to number one. But the president is negotiating from behind right now, and that's why he's lashing out in different directions, not really sure what to do next.

Iran has already stated they have no faith in Trump or his word, so why would they trust JD Vance?

These types of negotiations are complicated and several Middle East experts are desperately needed, not Witkoff and a couch fucker to understand the parameters of any negotiated deal.

I can see it now.

Vance hands Iran a list of what Trump demands with maybe a couple red herrings thrown in and says take it or leave it.

Iran says fuck off, the talks collapse, and Trump threats to destroy their whole country, again, while driving ours down the tubes.