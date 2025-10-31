Seth Moulton Talks About Trump And Epstein Files, Scarborough Gets Spooked

Scarborough was insistent there's no proof linking Trump to Epstein's rapes.
By Susie MadrakOctober 31, 2025

The Morning Joe panel was talking about the next election cycle with Rep. Seth Moulton and what he thought were the big issues.

"Subsidies for the Affordable Care Act, taking away people's health care with the so-called big beautiful bill. Hospitals closing in parts of the country red and blue, it just frankly, being too expensive to live in this country as you see it right now. What is the most effective message for Democrats in this moment?" Joe Scarborough asked.

"The Democrats are here to help working people in America, and Republicans are here to protect the billionaire class. And what you see time and again from this White House, you know, if you're a criminal, you're going to buy your way to freedom with Trump. If you are one of the people like him who took advantage of young girls with Jeffrey Epstein, then we're going to sort of make that go away. I mean, fundamentally, Speaker Johnson," Moulton said.

"We don't have evidence that he took advantage of young girls with Jeffrey Epstein. Right?" Scarborough interjected.

"Just, common sense be damned," Moulton said

"I'm not saying common sense be damned. I'm saying facts. Let's look at the facts. and is he in the Epstein files?" Scarborough said.

"He's obviously in the Epstein files. And the reason that fundamentally, Speaker Johnson has this on vacation is because he does not want to see the newly elected Democratic representative vote to release them."

"But you said he took advantage of young girls. You have absolutely no evidence of that," Scarborough said.

"Well, we know that he's friends with Epstein. We know the birthday card was in there. I mean, he has not been accused of any wrongdoing. No, that's that's the point you're trying to make. But also certainly here we know that Speaker Johnson has kept the House out of session, in large part to not seat the woman, the congresswoman elect from Arizona, who would provide the decisive votes to release more material. So, yes, certainly, that would be, you know, any further embarrassment," Moulton said.

Scarborough pointed out that Virginia Guiffre wrote that she never saw him around Epstein's house, "and I'm not doing his bidding. I'm just saying there's enough things to talk about Donald Trump without without talking about what's not been."

Someone known as Katie Johnson might have a bone to pick with you, Joe.

