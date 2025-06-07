Stephen Miller's Big Lie Exposed, Backfires On Trump

Stephen F-ing Miller, a little dweeb with a five-head who probably sleeps upside down. Oh, right, and he's a racist little clown who is seemingly obsessed with destroying every non-white family in the United States of America. No matter what it takes...
By Cliff SchecterJune 7, 2025

Miller's most recent atrocity is trying to blame the horrific terrorist attack on Jews peacefully marching in Boulder, Colorado, on an immigrant who Joe Biden had let stay here illegally. Of course, it isn't enough for Miller to just be a racist, so he's a liar too. The man overstayed his visa here--illegally--by two months during *The Trump Administration.* Yes, Miller, is also a liar only too happy to share misinformation surrounding an already emotionally charged event that could lead to stochastic terrorism.

Let's call it the premature politicization of this incident, which backfired when he was busted for his total bs. Check out the video busting the little punk! And support indy media by Subscribing to the Blue Amp Substack and Cliff's Edge YouTube channel.

