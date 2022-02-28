Lauren Boebert Wants To 'Liberate' Canada Just Like Ukraine

Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO) asserted over the weekend that the citizens of both Canada and Ukraine need to be "liberated" from oppression.

During an interview at CPAC with Fox Nation hosts Kayleigh McEnany and Pete Hegseth, Boebert opined on the need to stop Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine.

"I pray for Ukraine and I wish them the best," she explained. "They have a great president right now, who really said clearly, live free or die. He said, 'I don't need a ride, give me ammunition. The fight is right here.'"

"But we also have neighbors to the north who need freedom and who need to be liberated and we need that right here at home," she added.