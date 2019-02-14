Andrew McCabe: FBI Gamed Out How To Remove Trump Under 25th Amendment

Exclusive in @TheAtlantic this morning: Former acting FBI director Andrew McCabe on the bizarre things he saw and heard after Trump fired Comey https://t.co/BpfcLoH2Uu pic.twitter.com/2gI9uhjeTQ — Adrienne LaFrance (@AdrienneLaF) February 14, 2019

This bombshell is everywhere this morning, as 60 Minutes releases part of their interview with former FBI acting director Andrew McCabe. Mika Scarborough introduced the clip:

"We also want to get your take on what former acting FBI director Andrew McCabe said in a new interview with CBS news. McCabe stood firm that the discussions of Rod Rosenstein wearing a wire to the White House was not a joke, that it came up more than once, and he took it to FBI lawyers to discuss it, actually," she said.

"Take a listen to this. McCabe talks about the steps that he took to protect the FBI's investigation into Trump and Russia and the fear that he had that someone would try and stop it."

McCABE: I was speaking to the man who had just run for the presidency and won the election for the presidency. and who might have done so with the aid of the government of Russia, our most formidable adversary on the world stage and that was something that troubled me greatly. PELLEY: How long was it after that that you decided to start the obstruction of justice and counter intelligence investigations involving the president? McCABE: I think the next day I met with the team investigating the Russia cases and I asked the team to go back and conduct an assessment to determine where are we with these efforts and what steps do we need to take going forward? I was very concerned that I was able to put the Russia case on absolutely solid ground in an indelible fashion that, were I removed quickly or reassigned or fired, that the case could not be closed or vanish in the night without a trace. I wanted to make sure that our case was on solid ground and if somebody came in behind me and closed it and walked away from it they would not be able to do that without a record of why they made that decision.

↓ Story continues below ↓ PELLEY: You want add documentary record that those investigations had begun because you feared they would be made to go away. McCABE: Exactly right.

"And Scott Pelley, who conducted the interview, also reported that McCabe said that during the eight days from Jim Comey's firing to Robert Mueller's appointment as special counsel, there were meetings at the Justice Department where the highest levels of law enforcement discussed whether the vice president and the majority of the cabinet could be brought together to remove the president under the 25th Amendment."

Remember, McCabe was THE expert on counterintelligence, and what he saw alarmed him. If this is what he's telling us, what is he holding back?

