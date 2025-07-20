'You Are Obviously One Of Those People': ABC Host Confronts 'Stupid Republican'

ABC News host Martha Raddatz confronted Rep. Tim Burchett (R-TN) after President Donald Trump slammed "stupid Republicans" like him who pushed for the release of the Jeffrey Epstein files.
By David EdwardsJuly 20, 2025

"President Trump has started claiming this is all a hoax, that it's being perpetrated by the Democrats," Raddatz said of the Epstein case on Sunday. "He says some of his own supporters, who he labeled stupid and foolish Republicans."

"You are obviously one of those people who wants this released," she told Burchett. "What's your reaction to how President Trump has handled it?"

"It's his strategy," Burchett replied. "You know, everybody questions President Trump's strategy. They said the Big Beautiful Bill wasn't going to get out on the Fourth of July."

"And what happened? Dadgum, we passed it on the Fourth of July," he continued. "To underestimate Donald J. Trump is a mistake in this town, and I think we're learning that. And you know, his strategy — was I a little ticked off he said that stuff? Sure, I was, but I'm a big boy, ma'am."

