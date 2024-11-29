Is Rep. Tim Burchett High On Drugs?

The Tennessee Congressman claimed Trump's tariffs will make the working class rich!
By John AmatoNovember 29, 2024

Homophobic Republican Rep. Tim Burchett, who wants all trans men to be drafted into the military, went on a delirious rant claiming working-class men would take home $100,000 free and clear once Trump's tariffs are implemented.

In his spiel, Burchett made believe the majority of the country is out of work, even though the US economy has been booming under President Biden.

Even the MAGA cult doesn't believe this malarkey.

BURCHETT: ..working men and women -- are behind Trump because they know that America is going to get back to work.

Can you imagine if a guy, a working man, made $100,000 and he got to bring home $100,000?

That's what these tariffs will do. And you know what that'll do to the economy?

It will explode. America will be back in the game.

Burchett appears to eliminate all state and federal taxes from everyone's paychecks.

The Tennessee Republican seems to be the only person on the planet who believes Trump tariffs will make people rich.

Even Elon Musk admits Trump's tariffs will destroy the US economy, but he believes it's a good thing since he's the richest person on the planet.

