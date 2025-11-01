Nancy Mace Has A Meltdown At The Airport

Nancy Mace seems to have issues. I don't mean issues of magazines. Something else is going on and it is weird and escalating and alarming. Does she have histrionic personality disorder? I do not know. I am not a mental health specialist. But here are the symptoms, you decide what you think:

Constant need for attention Discomfort when not the center of attention Overly seductive or provocative behavior Rapidly shifting emotions Display dramatic and exaggerated emotional responses

*LEGAL: I, the writer, and C&L are not claiming that Nancy Mace has a mental health condition. We are merely pointing out the symptoms of HPD and allowing the reader to make their own decision*

On Thursday, Nancy displayed 4 of the 5 symptoms listed above while having a complete and utter meltdown at Charleston Airport in South Carolina. She screamed at police officers and TSA agents, called them “fucking incompetent” and insulted them repeatedly, according to reports.

What was the horrible offense these dedicated law enforcement and (unpaid) TSA agents did? They did not make her the center of attention. WIRED reports that "officers with the Charleston County Aviation Authority Police Department were tasked with meeting Mace at 6:30 am to escort her from the curb to her flight and had been told that she would be arriving in a white BMW at the ticketing curb area. Around 6:35, the report says, they were told she was running late; they never saw the car arrive."

Ok, so they went about their regular jobs until further notice. No big deal, right?

WRONG.

Around 7am, a full 25 minutes late, officers were told that "Mace was at the entrance for the Known Crewmember program—a trusted access lane with a smaller checkpoint overseen by the TSA and intended for flight crew members" and she was furious.

Officers reported to the area and you would have expected here to be grateful for the personal attention she is getting from law enforcement. Well, you are wrong. Reports say se began “loudly cursing and making derogatory comments to us about the department. She repeatedly stated we were ‘Fucking incompetent,’ and ‘this is no way to treat a fucking US Representative."

Officers continued to escort her to the gate, while her tirade continued. The report went on to say that during “the entire walk to gate B-8 she was cursing and complaining and often doing the same into her phone." She was yelling into her phone, either to a live person on the other end or while dictating text messages. She eventually boarded the plane, and I bet she continued her tirade, this time screaming at the airplane staff.

After she finally took off, WIRED reports that "an American Airlines gate agent approached the officers. According to the report, he “stated he was in disbelief regarding her behavior. He implied that a US Representative should not be acting the way she was.” Following her disgraceful behavior, a TSA supervisor confirmed that following reports from the TSA agents, he was "very upset with how she acted at the checkpoint.” The supervisor confirmed that they would be submitting a report about her behavior.

Mace's director of operations tried to link her outburst to fears of a Charlie Kirk style assassination. Mmkay.

Oh, and when the officers reviewed footage of the drop-off, they noted that Mace was dropped off by a BMW, just not a white one.

Doesn't anyone care about this woman enough to get her the help she so clearly needs?