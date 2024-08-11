The Republican Who Caused A MAGA MELTDOWN

After lifelong Republican Kyle Sweetser's tweet yesterday that he'd be voting for Kamala Harris instead of Trump in 2024, it blew up with over 10 million views. Then the death threats started coming in...

Sweetser has been at this quite a while, describing himself as a Reagan Republican who supported Nikki Haley instead of Trump. He had voted for Trump in the past but that just didn't sit well with him this year. Sweetser's been featured in several articles and online interviews, and videos by Republican Voters Against Trump. He also sells t-shirts with "Republicans for Kamala" written on them.

But nothing he's done so far has incurred as much wrath or gotten as much attention as his tweet yesterday on why he supports Kamala Harris.

I’m a Republican.



I’m a land owner.



I’m a gun owner.



I hunt.



I fish.



I’m a 2x Trump voter.



I’m a Haley voter.



I believe in America, our Constitution and the Rule of Law.



I’m voting for @KamalaHarris this November.#Harris2024 @RepsForHarris @HaleyVte4Harris pic.twitter.com/nHt7FXKghq — Kyle Sweetser (@sweetser_kyle) August 10, 2024

10 million views and 26,000 comments later (many from MAGA luminaries like Catturd™) Sweetser finally had the attention he's been looking for from MAGA. It hasn't come without a cost, however. As he says, "Trump’s loyalist thugs regularly harass, threaten and intimidate Conservative and Moderate voices in the GOP."