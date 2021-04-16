Fox Biz Host Notices That Kristi Noem Is 'An Ahole'

South Dakota's Kristi Noem, the Tomi Lahren of US governors, sent out a dramatically nasty tweet, even for her:
This prompted Kennedy of the Fox Business franchise to suggest that Kristi Noem call her "when you're not an a-hole."
But neither Kennedy or Noem will admit that refugees, those who are admitted to the US with refugee status, ARE in the US legally. It's the law.
But then, there's the racism that keeps Kristi Noem marketing herself to the national Republican stage.
Also, she's a total hypocrite.