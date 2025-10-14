'Hand It Back To The President': Top Trump Adviser Asks Nobel Winner To Cede Prize

Roger Stone, a longtime adviser to Donald Trump, called on Nobel Peace Prize winner Maria Corina Machado to relinquish the award to the U.S. president.

Following a ceasefire deal between Israel and Gaza, Stone told Real America's Voice host Jack Posobiec that he was "not happy that the Norwegian-based Nobel Peace Prize Committee elected to give their award to Maria Corina Machado."

"The right thing to do would be for her to ask or maybe have Marco Rubio ask her if President Trump can give her the award," he insisted. "And then she should hand it back to the president."

"He deserves this award, even though I thought those elitist globalist freaks at the Nobel Peace Prize Committee would likely not give it to him."

Stone suggested that former President Barack Obama should not have received the award.

"I really think the president deserves this award," he remarked. "And I would hope that Maria Corina Machado would consider accepting it and giving it to the president, bestowing it to the president."

"Yeah, Roger, that's an incredible idea," Posobiec agreed. "So she'll get it there and then I suppose you'd have to bring it to, he could invite her to the White House perhaps and have the ceremony there and invite the Nobel Committee as well."