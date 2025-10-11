Trump Breaks Silence On Machado's Nobel Prize Win, And It's A Doozy

Donald J. Trump finally broke his silence over Maria Corina Machado winning the Nobel Peace Prize, and his remarks were typical of the raging narcissistic president. Donald claims that Machado phoned him to say, "I'm accepting this in honor of you because you really deserved it," and if you believe that, I'm sure he'll throw in a story about Hannibal Lecter, or Trump's "perfect" hair.

"The person who actually got the Nobel Prize called today, called me, and said, I'm accepting this in honor of you because you really deserved it," he said. "A very nice thing to do. "I didn't say, then, give it to me, though, because I think she might have."

"She was very nice," he continued. "And I've been, you know, I've been helping her along the way. They need a lot of help in Venezuela. It's a basic disaster."

"So, and you could also say it was given out for 24," Trump told reporters. "And I was running for office in 24, you know, all of the transactions that we did in terms of closing. But there are those that say we did so much that they should have done it."

"But I don't take – I'm happy because they saved millions of lives," he added.

Venezuela is a "disaster," in part because of its erosion of democratic institutions. And then there's the corruption. Sound familiar? Because that's what's starting to happen here in the US with Trump at the helm. Oh, sure, it hasn't gotten as bad here yet. Venezuela was one of the most prosperous countries in Latin America, but its economy has been in steep decline for over a decade. And then there was Maduro's crackdown on dissent, which is starting here with Trump invading Democratic cities with the military.

Once again, Trump is the least self-aware person in the world. Also, he's a liar.

Still, he really wants the Prize.:

Machado took to the Bad App to write, "I dedicate this prize to the suffering people of Venezuela and to President Trump for his decisive support of our cause!" but she did not accept it in Donald's honor. And she's likely avoiding retribution.