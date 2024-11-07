Request Denied!: J6 Defendant Tried To Delay Case Over Trump's Pardon Vow

For the party of law and order, they, like their felonious hero, think that rules do not apply to them. The same can be said for Christopher Carnell, 21, of North Carolina, a January 6 defendant, who, through his attorneys, requested that D.C. District Judge Beryl Howell delay a status hearing in his case scheduled for later this week, citing Donald J. Trump's vows to pardon his supporters. Request denied!

ABC News reports:

"Throughout his campaign, President-elect Trump made multiple clemency promises to the January 6 defendants, particularly to those who were nonviolent participants," their filing said. "Mr. Carnell, who was an 18 year old nonviolent entrant into the Capitol on January 6, is expecting to be relieved of the criminal prosecution that he is currently facing when the new administration takes office."

Judge Howell denied Carnell's request to delay his status hearing in an order on Wednesday.

The filing had stated that Carnell's attorneys reached out to Trump's office to get further information "regarding the timing and expected scope of clemency actions relevant to his case."