Request Denied!: J6 Defendant Tried To Delay Case Over Trump's Pardon Vow

Welcome to the FAFO club, Christopher.
Request Denied!: J6 Defendant Tried To Delay Case Over Trump's Pardon Vow
Credit: US Attorney's Office of DC
By Conover KennardNovember 7, 2024

For the party of law and order, they, like their felonious hero, think that rules do not apply to them. The same can be said for Christopher Carnell, 21, of North Carolina, a January 6 defendant, who, through his attorneys, requested that D.C. District Judge Beryl Howell delay a status hearing in his case scheduled for later this week, citing Donald J. Trump's vows to pardon his supporters. Request denied!

ABC News reports:

"Throughout his campaign, President-elect Trump made multiple clemency promises to the January 6 defendants, particularly to those who were nonviolent participants," their filing said. "Mr. Carnell, who was an 18 year old nonviolent entrant into the Capitol on January 6, is expecting to be relieved of the criminal prosecution that he is currently facing when the new administration takes office."

Judge Howell denied Carnell's request to delay his status hearing in an order on Wednesday.

The filing had stated that Carnell's attorneys reached out to Trump's office to get further information "regarding the timing and expected scope of clemency actions relevant to his case."

Here's a better look at the little feller:

Welp:

Laws will be sketchy after Trump steps into office again, but he hasn't yet obtained the coveted keys to the White House.

Can you help us out?

For nearly 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon