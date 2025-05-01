Marco Rubio: I Answer To Trump Not ‘Some Judge’ About Abrego Garcia

Rubio’s fascism was revealed during what The New Republic called “an especially effusive Cabinet meeting”:

“Have you been in touch with El Salvador about returning Abrego Garcia, has a formal request from this administration been made?” a reporter asked. “Well, I’ll never tell you that. And you know who else I’ll never tell? A judge,” Rubio said. “Because the conduct of our foreign policy belongs to the president of the United States and the executive branch, not some judge.” “So, we will conduct foreign policy appropriately, if we need to. But I’ll never discuss it, and no one will ever make us discuss it, because that’s how foreign policy works,” Rubio said.

Funny, I thought the way the Constitution works is that nobody is above the law. But as Rubio spoke, Donald Trump smiled in approval.

Trump’s Department of Justice is “facing a court-ordered deadline of early next week to provide information about what it has done” to arrange for Abrego Garcia’s return, The New York Times reported. "Administration officials have repeatedly acknowledged [he] was improperly expelled to El Salvador last month in violation of a court order expressly prohibiting him from being sent there."

Americans overwhelmingly believe Donald Trump should obey federal court orders. Most think he should bring back Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

Clearly, Rubio has chosen loyalty to his puppetmasters Donald Trump and Stephen Miller over the U.S. Constitution and the American public.