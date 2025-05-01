Marco Rubio: I Answer To Trump Not ‘Some Judge’ About Abrego Garcia

The secretary of state has declared he's above the law.
By NewsHound EllenMay 1, 2025

Rubio’s fascism was revealed during what The New Republic called “an especially effusive Cabinet meeting”:

“Have you been in touch with El Salvador about returning Abrego Garcia, has a formal request from this administration been made?” a reporter asked.

“Well, I’ll never tell you that. And you know who else I’ll never tell? A judge,” Rubio said. “Because the conduct of our foreign policy belongs to the president of the United States and the executive branch, not some judge.”

“So, we will conduct foreign policy appropriately, if we need to. But I’ll never discuss it, and no one will ever make us discuss it, because that’s how foreign policy works,” Rubio said.

Funny, I thought the way the Constitution works is that nobody is above the law. But as Rubio spoke, Donald Trump smiled in approval.

Trump’s Department of Justice is “facing a court-ordered deadline of early next week to provide information about what it has done” to arrange for Abrego Garcia’s return, The New York Times reported. "Administration officials have repeatedly acknowledged [he] was improperly expelled to El Salvador last month in violation of a court order expressly prohibiting him from being sent there."

Americans overwhelmingly believe Donald Trump should obey federal court orders. Most think he should bring back Kilmar Abrego Garcia.

Clearly, Rubio has chosen loyalty to his puppetmasters Donald Trump and Stephen Miller over the U.S. Constitution and the American public.

Can you help us out?

For over 20 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but social media is limiting our ability to attract new readers. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
528 Palisades Drive
Ste 548
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272

Explore more

Discussion

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service for information on our posting policy.

What's Hot

Happening now

Latest from Blue America

Help Make America Blue
Mastodon