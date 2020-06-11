Politics
BREAKING: Chairman Of Joint Chiefs Apologizes For Being Part Of 'Biblegate'

General Mark Milley says it “was a mistake that I have learned from."
By Frances Langum
2 hours ago by Frances Langum
Mark this day: Trump has officially lost the military. Wapo:

The Pentagon’s top general apologized on Thursday for appearing alongside President Trump near the White House after authorities forcibly removed peaceful protesters from the area, saying that it “was a mistake that I have learned from."

Gen. Mark A. Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, made the remarks in a prerecorded graduation speech to students at the National Defense University. He has been roundly criticized for thrusting the military into politics by walking alongside the president on June 1 as Trump traveled on foot to a nearby church that had been damaged during protests following the police killing of George Floyd.

Milley advised the students that it is important to keep “a keen sense of situational awareness” and that he had failed to do so as he walked from Lafayette Square in combat fatigues alongside the president, Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper and other senior advisers.

Milley is the one who had a reported "shouting match" with Trump over Trump's wish to use US military troops to quell domestic protests. Milley won that battle and Trump backed down.

Trump is losing this one.

