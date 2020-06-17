Politics
Trump's Poll Numbers Nosedive After Bible Photo Op

A Michigan pollster found an immediate drop in support for Trump after his staged photo op outside a church in Washington.
By Ed Scarce
The pollster said, "That is, by the process of elimination, the only reason that you go from a 12-point lead to a 16-point lead,” when asked why there was so much difference in nearly identical polls over different days.

President Donald Trump’s support among Michigan voters took a sharp dive in polls taken immediately after protesters were forcefully removed so Trump could have his photo taken holding a Bible outside a historic church.

Two surveys of Michigan voters taken by Lansing polling firm EPIC-MRA found a widening gap between Trump and presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden after protests against police brutality began outside the White House and across the country. One poll conducted from May 30 to June 3 found Biden leading by 12 percentage points, but the second poll, which started and ended just one day later, recorded a 16-point lead for the former vice president.

EPIC-MRA pollster Bernie Porn attributed the quick drop to public backlash and negative press resulting from Trump’s staged photo on June 1. The two polls collected responses from separate samples of 600 likely Michigan voters and both had a 4% margin of error.

“That is, by the process of elimination, the only reason that you go from a 12-point lead to a 16-point lead,” Porn said. “(Trump) went from 38% of people saying they would definitely vote to re-elect him to only 33% saying that they would definitely vote to re-elect him.”

